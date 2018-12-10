2018/12/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 10, 2018

— “Can Science Make Me Perfect”

There was a British TV program that was aired –

“Can Science Make Me Perfect?” and it said

if things were done right with the human beings

then there would be no heart attacks, no one

falling down and – no deaf people!

— interpreters say that hearing say don’t say everything

Interpreters catch what hearing people say. But the

interpreters do not interpret – body language,

facial expressions, and gestures that reveal

much more than what the hearing person is saying!

— private movie room for open captions

One movie theater found a compromise to make

hearing and deaf movie watchers happy.

For open captions, the movie house has

reserved a private movie room for them.

Hearing people that don’t want open

captions, could always go to the

regular movie room!

