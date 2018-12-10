2018/12/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 10, 2018
— “Can Science Make Me Perfect”
There was a British TV program that was aired –
“Can Science Make Me Perfect?” and it said
if things were done right with the human beings
then there would be no heart attacks, no one
falling down and – no deaf people!
— interpreters say that hearing say don’t say everything
Interpreters catch what hearing people say. But the
interpreters do not interpret – body language,
facial expressions, and gestures that reveal
much more than what the hearing person is saying!
— private movie room for open captions
One movie theater found a compromise to make
hearing and deaf movie watchers happy.
For open captions, the movie house has
reserved a private movie room for them.
Hearing people that don’t want open
captions, could always go to the
regular movie room!
