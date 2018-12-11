2018/12/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 11, 2018

— Skype can be turned on to watch captions

People have complained that Skype has become

difficult to turn on to watch captions.

It was announced that turning on captions has

become easier with Skype, even permanently.

— deaf waiters said to read facial expressions

A newspaper story said deaf waiters are able to

take orders from hearing patrons by reading

tbeir facial expressions. Does DeafDigest

believe it? No, but this is what the newspaper,

in China, said.

— Hacking to help the deaf

Major League Hacking is an organization that teaches

hackers to create hacking ideas for good purposes

(not evil purposes). This organization hosts

hacking events at selected colleges. One hacking

team won first place for their hacking project –

to help the deaf create emoci that would

show emotions while watching a video or a show.

