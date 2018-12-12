2018/12/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 12, 2018

— Gallaudet helped DC’s A. Litteri

A. Litteri is DC’s #1 deli sub shop. Each day at

noon, lines are long at the sub counter.

It all started years ago when Silvestri brothers

(the late Todd and Toselli, born in Philadelphia

area and attending Gallaudet), were frustrated

in not finding a good sub shop. At that

time A. Litteri was just an Italian grocery

store. The brothers demanded Italian subs

and convinced the reluctant owner to make these

for them. Word got around; many Gallaudetians

came over and wanted these same subs. This

influenced A. Litteri to set up a sub counter

in the rear of the grocery store. Business

boomed, and this deli shop is a DC landmark.

There is a Gallaudet banner in front of the sub

counter. Most patrons, however, are hearing.

— “Forged in Fire” to feature a deaf blacksmith

DeafDigest mentioend Norman “Buddy” Thomas,

who is deaf and is a skilled knife maker.

He will be on the “Forged in Fire” TV

program on the History Channel at

9 p.m. Wednesday, December 12th. If you

miss that program, there are always

re-runs.

— deaf films require bigger scenes

A deaf filmmaker said that when deaf films are

being shot, it is important to have a big

scene – that must show the face, the hands

and the body language. It is different with

hearing films when faces could only be shown!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/09/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/