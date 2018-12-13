2018/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2018
— driving 30 miles each way to eat fast food
Would anyone drive 30 miles each way from home
to a fast food place and then back home?
Yes, in the case of Dal’s Poke in Langley, British
Columbia. The chef/owner, Dalong Houang is deaf, and
in a newspaper story, he said he has many deaf
patrons that come from Vancouver.
— a special TV party
Yesterday’s DeafDigest said that a deaf knife maker would
be on last night’s Forged in Fire TV competition.
Norman “Buddy” Thomas hosted a TV watch party so that
his friends would know who won. Keep in mind, Thomas
was bound to secrecy and could not tell his friends
who won – these episides are televised months in
advance. This meant Thomas had to keep his mouth
shut during these months!
— Coda medical student has a goal
Luke Johnson, a Coda, a medical student at
University of Washington School of Medicine,
has a goal. When he gets his medical degree
he wants to serve the deaf and the underserved.
This is a great goal.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/09/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/