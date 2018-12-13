2018/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2018

— driving 30 miles each way to eat fast food

Would anyone drive 30 miles each way from home

to a fast food place and then back home?

Yes, in the case of Dal’s Poke in Langley, British

Columbia. The chef/owner, Dalong Houang is deaf, and

in a newspaper story, he said he has many deaf

patrons that come from Vancouver.

— a special TV party

Yesterday’s DeafDigest said that a deaf knife maker would

be on last night’s Forged in Fire TV competition.

Norman “Buddy” Thomas hosted a TV watch party so that

his friends would know who won. Keep in mind, Thomas

was bound to secrecy and could not tell his friends

who won – these episides are televised months in

advance. This meant Thomas had to keep his mouth

shut during these months!

— Coda medical student has a goal

Luke Johnson, a Coda, a medical student at

University of Washington School of Medicine,

has a goal. When he gets his medical degree

he wants to serve the deaf and the underserved.

This is a great goal.

