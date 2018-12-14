2018/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2018

— California text tax would give money to deaf programs

The FCC said no to California text tax plan. That plan

would have given money to the deaf telecommunications

program. Text tax good or bad? Hard to say.

— ouch, eight hours of tests

Researchers in Newfoundland (Canada) wanted to research

why there is deafness in some family trees that go back

to 17th and 18th centuries. That would require volunteer

families to undergo six to eight hours of various

hearing tests. But eight hours!

— emergency problems with deaf in Alaska

When a recent earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska,

the deaf community faced these problems – bad

TV emergency captions; interpreters cannot be

found; interpreters that do not sign in

a language that deaf Alaskans use. This

was the story in today’s newspaper.

