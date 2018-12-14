2018/12/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 14, 2018
— California text tax would give money to deaf programs
The FCC said no to California text tax plan. That plan
would have given money to the deaf telecommunications
program. Text tax good or bad? Hard to say.
— ouch, eight hours of tests
Researchers in Newfoundland (Canada) wanted to research
why there is deafness in some family trees that go back
to 17th and 18th centuries. That would require volunteer
families to undergo six to eight hours of various
hearing tests. But eight hours!
— emergency problems with deaf in Alaska
When a recent earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska,
the deaf community faced these problems – bad
TV emergency captions; interpreters cannot be
found; interpreters that do not sign in
a language that deaf Alaskans use. This
was the story in today’s newspaper.
