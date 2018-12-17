2018/12/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 17, 2018
— a retired police officer recalls an incident
A retired police officer has recalled an incident
involving a deaf person. That deaf person was stopped
by the police, accused of public drunkedness. He
could not walk straight, but into circles late
at night. After some tests, the police officer realized
the deaf person was not drunk at all; he had Spinal
Meningitis which affected his balance at night.
And that he was lost in a strange town, trying to
find his way. The police then helped the deaf man
reach his destination.
— deaf person not allowed on Zip Line
There was a newspaper story about the
Apache Wind Rider Zip Tour in Ruidoso, NM.
A deaf man wanted to ride on the zip line
but the staff people would not allow him
because of his deafness. He is upset
about it and has asked the facility to
allow the deaf to ride these Zips.
— importance of music to the deaf and hard of hearing
How big is DPAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network)? It
is a non-profit organization that wishes to make music
accessible to the deaf and the hard of hearing. It
employs 25 deaf and hard of hearing people.
