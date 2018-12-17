2018/12/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 17, 2018

— a retired police officer recalls an incident

A retired police officer has recalled an incident

involving a deaf person. That deaf person was stopped

by the police, accused of public drunkedness. He

could not walk straight, but into circles late

at night. After some tests, the police officer realized

the deaf person was not drunk at all; he had Spinal

Meningitis which affected his balance at night.

And that he was lost in a strange town, trying to

find his way. The police then helped the deaf man

reach his destination.

— deaf person not allowed on Zip Line

There was a newspaper story about the

Apache Wind Rider Zip Tour in Ruidoso, NM.

A deaf man wanted to ride on the zip line

but the staff people would not allow him

because of his deafness. He is upset

about it and has asked the facility to

allow the deaf to ride these Zips.

— importance of music to the deaf and hard of hearing

How big is DPAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network)? It

is a non-profit organization that wishes to make music

accessible to the deaf and the hard of hearing. It

employs 25 deaf and hard of hearing people.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/16/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/