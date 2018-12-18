2018/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2018

— more on the deaf star in Forged in Fire

Norman “Buddy” Thomas was aired last week

in Forged in Fire. It was learned that

he is so busy with his knife making orders

from his customers that he is booked ahead

into seven months. And it is possible,

that by popular demand, he will be asked

to compete on the program at a future

airing.

— never enough training

Ashland (Oregon) Police Chief Tighe O’Meara

said that there is never enough training of

police officers on how to deal with the deaf.

Officers may be trained for many hours, for

many days, at many workshops – yet, it is

never enough. DeafDigest has always said

that a police officer may not meet a deaf

person for many years, and when he finally

does, then instant memory of these training

lessons may kick in – slowly!

— costly to discriminate against the deaf

Allure Rehabilitation Services, Cassena Care and

Centers for Specialty Care Group provide many

assisted living and specialized nursing

facilities in New York. These companies

have been accused of discriminationg against

the deaf, an accusation they deny. In a

federal lawsuit settlement, these companies

have been fined nearly $246.000. Never pays

to discriminate against the deaf.

