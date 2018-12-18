2018/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2018
— more on the deaf star in Forged in Fire
Norman “Buddy” Thomas was aired last week
in Forged in Fire. It was learned that
he is so busy with his knife making orders
from his customers that he is booked ahead
into seven months. And it is possible,
that by popular demand, he will be asked
to compete on the program at a future
airing.
— never enough training
Ashland (Oregon) Police Chief Tighe O’Meara
said that there is never enough training of
police officers on how to deal with the deaf.
Officers may be trained for many hours, for
many days, at many workshops – yet, it is
never enough. DeafDigest has always said
that a police officer may not meet a deaf
person for many years, and when he finally
does, then instant memory of these training
lessons may kick in – slowly!
— costly to discriminate against the deaf
Allure Rehabilitation Services, Cassena Care and
Centers for Specialty Care Group provide many
assisted living and specialized nursing
facilities in New York. These companies
have been accused of discriminationg against
the deaf, an accusation they deny. In a
federal lawsuit settlement, these companies
have been fined nearly $246.000. Never pays
to discriminate against the deaf.
