2018/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 19, 2018
— baddest or fattest
Famous MMA fighter/WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey was
wearing a T-shirt at the ring, which said:
Baddest Woman On The Planet
The TV captions said:
Fattest Woman On The Planet
Everyone laughed about it; not sure if Rousey
also laughed when told about it!
— pointing, rude or not rude
When hearing people point their fingers, it is considered
rude.
It is not rude when deaf people point their fingers.
Jack Volpe, who teaches ASL in Canada, made that explanation
in a newspaper interview.
— a way to obey ADA
A workshop took place; participants had to
pay to attend the workshop. A deaf person
wanted to attend the workshop but also
to have an interpreter. Instead of
arguing with the host, the deaf participant
suggested a compromise – that he pay for
the interpreter but to attend the workshop
free of charge. That compromise was
accepted by the host.
