2018/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 19, 2018

— baddest or fattest

Famous MMA fighter/WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey was

wearing a T-shirt at the ring, which said:

Baddest Woman On The Planet

The TV captions said:

Fattest Woman On The Planet

Everyone laughed about it; not sure if Rousey

also laughed when told about it!

— pointing, rude or not rude

When hearing people point their fingers, it is considered

rude.

It is not rude when deaf people point their fingers.

Jack Volpe, who teaches ASL in Canada, made that explanation

in a newspaper interview.

— a way to obey ADA

A workshop took place; participants had to

pay to attend the workshop. A deaf person

wanted to attend the workshop but also

to have an interpreter. Instead of

arguing with the host, the deaf participant

suggested a compromise – that he pay for

the interpreter but to attend the workshop

free of charge. That compromise was

accepted by the host.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/16/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/