2018/12/20

— Penny Marshall’s failed film
Penny Marshall, who just passed away, was one of
the most famous people in Hollywood. One of her
plans was to produce a film about Gallaudet’s
winning women’s basketball team. For some
reason she was not able to produce that movie.
— 466 million deaf/hearing loss people cannot access help
There was a newspaper story that said:
466 million people with hearing loss who aren’t able to access help
466 million cannot access help (interpreters, captions, getting
jobs, getting education, getting assistive devices, etc)?
Not sure if the writer is getting his facts correctly.
While many deaf people cannot access help, many are able to do so.
All depends on which nation they are from.
— The Economist honors Deaf Space
“The Economist” is the world’s #1 magazine
that economists read. This magazine ran a
story about Deaf Space, meaning everything inside
a house or a building must be deaf-friendly.
The first deaf person who came up with the
idea was Bernie Brown, a retired deaf contractor/
home builder, who tried to stress the importance
of deaf friendly spaces. Unfortunately the
magazine does not give him credit.
