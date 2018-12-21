2018/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2018

— perfectly healthy famous deaf person offered a wheelchair

Nyle DiMarco, who played a season of high school football

and won first place in a physically demanding TV dancing

contest (which propelled him to fame) was offered

a wheelchair. Boarding a flight with the Delta Air Lines,

the airline personnel apparently thought deaf people

are not able to walk normally! Yes, he won a public

apology from these Delta people.

— a response from Deaf House

Bernie Brown who wrote the Deaf House guidelines

gave a response to DeafDigest’s mention of

Deaf Space yesterday. He said:

Thank you for your Deaf Digest’s kind words about me and

the Deaf Space. “The Deaf House” was written as early as

in 1986 when I met with several Deaf homeowners to discuss

about making their homes, Deaf friendly.

Exactly what is Deaf House? Go to:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-house/

— a Coda’s confession

A bored teenager, who is a Coda, has a confession.

She said when she is bored with nothing to do, she

fakes her deafness and signs out in public.

Is she immature? Yes.

