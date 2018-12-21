2018/12/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 21, 2018
— perfectly healthy famous deaf person offered a wheelchair
Nyle DiMarco, who played a season of high school football
and won first place in a physically demanding TV dancing
contest (which propelled him to fame) was offered
a wheelchair. Boarding a flight with the Delta Air Lines,
the airline personnel apparently thought deaf people
are not able to walk normally! Yes, he won a public
apology from these Delta people.
— a response from Deaf House
Bernie Brown who wrote the Deaf House guidelines
gave a response to DeafDigest’s mention of
Deaf Space yesterday. He said:
Thank you for your Deaf Digest’s kind words about me and
the Deaf Space. “The Deaf House” was written as early as
in 1986 when I met with several Deaf homeowners to discuss
about making their homes, Deaf friendly.
Exactly what is Deaf House? Go to:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-house/
— a Coda’s confession
A bored teenager, who is a Coda, has a confession.
She said when she is bored with nothing to do, she
fakes her deafness and signs out in public.
Is she immature? Yes.
