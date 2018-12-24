2018/12/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 24, 2018

— difficult to find a deaf Native American friend

A deaf Native American who was successful as a young person,

disappeared from public view but was always living on a

reservation. Because of culture of secrecy, it was difficult

to locate him. It took a deaf friend two months, going from

reservation to reservation to find him. No one would

tell him.

— insurance requirements have hurt deaf social clubs

A deaf-owned business purchased an insurance policy.

That business has security cameras but when there was

a break-in, the insurance company would not honor the

claim – for one reason – there was no alarm system.

Because the deaf people cannot hear, they didn’t realize

the importance of an alarm system, thinking that

security cameras would be enough. It wasn’t.

— interpreting and note-taking do not mix

A deaf professional attended a business conference

and was provided with an interpreter. It was a disaster,

and interpreting had nothing to do with it. He took his

eyes off the interpreter to write down notes, and by the

time he looked at the interpreter, he already missed some

important points during the presentation.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/23/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/