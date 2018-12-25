2018/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2018
— big theaters to show deaf movie subtitles
“A Silent Voice” is a Japanese animated film that
features a deaf character. That movie will be shown
as subtitled in bigger movie houses in January – Multiplex
and Regal. Make sure it will be subtitled before you
go in and buy tickets. There are always some theaters
that advertise captions or subtitles but are eventually
shown as non-captioned or non-subtitled.
— a simple deaf gesture may scare a police officer
there was a story in a police magazine today about
a deaf person gesturing to the police officer
during a traffic stop. The deaf person would
gesture his deafness and then reach out to the
glove compartment to pull out his paperwork.
The cop, scared, has to decide if the driver
is getting too aggressive and perhaps reaching
out for his weapon or is just simply trying to
get the paperwork. The best solution is to
just shout out “I am deaf; I am deaf; I am deaf”
hoping the cop would acknowledge it. Smart cops
would, though but possibly not the case with some
dumb cops!
— driving one hour each way for a deaf ASL event
A hearing student, taking ASL classes, said she
had to drive one hour each way for a total of
two hours just ot attend a deaf ASL event.
That student wasn’t too happy about the long
distance ASL assignment.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/23/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/