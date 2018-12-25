2018/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2018

— big theaters to show deaf movie subtitles

“A Silent Voice” is a Japanese animated film that

features a deaf character. That movie will be shown

as subtitled in bigger movie houses in January – Multiplex

and Regal. Make sure it will be subtitled before you

go in and buy tickets. There are always some theaters

that advertise captions or subtitles but are eventually

shown as non-captioned or non-subtitled.

— a simple deaf gesture may scare a police officer

there was a story in a police magazine today about

a deaf person gesturing to the police officer

during a traffic stop. The deaf person would

gesture his deafness and then reach out to the

glove compartment to pull out his paperwork.

The cop, scared, has to decide if the driver

is getting too aggressive and perhaps reaching

out for his weapon or is just simply trying to

get the paperwork. The best solution is to

just shout out “I am deaf; I am deaf; I am deaf”

hoping the cop would acknowledge it. Smart cops

would, though but possibly not the case with some

dumb cops!

— driving one hour each way for a deaf ASL event

A hearing student, taking ASL classes, said she

had to drive one hour each way for a total of

two hours just ot attend a deaf ASL event.

That student wasn’t too happy about the long

distance ASL assignment.

