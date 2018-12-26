2018/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 26, 2018

— a comment by ASL teacher, true or not true

In a newspaper interview with ASL teacher, he

said that most of his hearing students, would

at one time or other, in their lives, bump

into a deaf person. True or not true? There

have been many, many hearing people that have

never met a deaf person in their lives.

This is different from a family member that

is deaf, or a fellow employee that is deaf

or a next door neighbor that is deaf or

a deaf teammate on a hearing sports team,

and so on.

— #1 priority with deaf needs

What is the #1 priority with these deaf needs?

Is it education, employment, interpreting, access

to services, etc? Or is it captions for TV and

movies? This was the issue a deaf leader brought

up in a newspaper interview.

— best interpreters in a rural state

A deaf leader (in a rural state) said that his

interpreters are the best. DeafDigest hopes it is

true because many rural towns have problems keeping

their interpreters. They move to bigger cities where

they feel interpreting opportunities are better.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/23/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/