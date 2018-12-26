2018/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 26, 2018
— a comment by ASL teacher, true or not true
In a newspaper interview with ASL teacher, he
said that most of his hearing students, would
at one time or other, in their lives, bump
into a deaf person. True or not true? There
have been many, many hearing people that have
never met a deaf person in their lives.
This is different from a family member that
is deaf, or a fellow employee that is deaf
or a next door neighbor that is deaf or
a deaf teammate on a hearing sports team,
and so on.
— #1 priority with deaf needs
What is the #1 priority with these deaf needs?
Is it education, employment, interpreting, access
to services, etc? Or is it captions for TV and
movies? This was the issue a deaf leader brought
up in a newspaper interview.
— best interpreters in a rural state
A deaf leader (in a rural state) said that his
interpreters are the best. DeafDigest hopes it is
true because many rural towns have problems keeping
their interpreters. They move to bigger cities where
they feel interpreting opportunities are better.
