2018/12/27

— no wake-up alarm clock in a prison
A deaf prisoner was punished in a prison in Georgia.
She did not wake up and show up for a prisoner
attendance roll call. She protested, saying the prison
officials would not allow her to own a wake up alarm
clock. And besides no other prisoners would bother
to wake her up to help make it to the roll call!
— wrong description of a deaf play
A hearing critic watched a deaf play (helped by
stage interpreters). He wrote a review that was
titled:
wordless play by deaf performers
This description is wrong. Deaf plays are never
wordless; use of ASL plus use of interpreters
are both not wordless.
— deaf interview different from hearing interview
According to a TV reporter, interview with a deaf person
is diffrent from interviewing a hearing person. Hearing
interviews are routine and commonplace, but a deaf
interview brings out different feelings. A TV
reporter said it was a different experience.
