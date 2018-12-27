2018/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 27, 2018

— no wake-up alarm clock in a prison

A deaf prisoner was punished in a prison in Georgia.

She did not wake up and show up for a prisoner

attendance roll call. She protested, saying the prison

officials would not allow her to own a wake up alarm

clock. And besides no other prisoners would bother

to wake her up to help make it to the roll call!

— wrong description of a deaf play

A hearing critic watched a deaf play (helped by

stage interpreters). He wrote a review that was

titled:

wordless play by deaf performers

This description is wrong. Deaf plays are never

wordless; use of ASL plus use of interpreters

are both not wordless.

— deaf interview different from hearing interview

According to a TV reporter, interview with a deaf person

is diffrent from interviewing a hearing person. Hearing

interviews are routine and commonplace, but a deaf

interview brings out different feelings. A TV

reporter said it was a different experience.

