2018/12/28

— these missing states

A deaf advoucate ran a head count of state commissions

serving the deaf and hard of hearing and came up with

35 states. That means 15 states, plus the District of

Columbia lack such a commission. Do keep in mind that

of these 35 such commissions, no two commissions

function the same. Some are powerful; some are

powerless, and so on.

— theater glasses better than hearing ears

Are theater “captioned” glasses better than

hearing ears? It was said that these glasses

are so pre-programmed that if a stage actor

accidentally skips his lines, the glasses

would capture it all – something that hearing

ears couldn’t! That would mean deaf theatergoers

are ahead of the hearing.

— a frustrated deaf music lover

A deaf man said that he was not allowed to play the

violin as a child because of his deafness. This is

a puzzling comment. There have always been a number of

deaf people that love music and would play different

kinds of instruments. There are questions – did the

mainstreamed program block him from taking music

classes. Did his parents say no to his interest

in music? Did music school instructors refuse

to teach him music?

