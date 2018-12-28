2018/12/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 28, 2018
— these missing states
A deaf advoucate ran a head count of state commissions
serving the deaf and hard of hearing and came up with
35 states. That means 15 states, plus the District of
Columbia lack such a commission. Do keep in mind that
of these 35 such commissions, no two commissions
function the same. Some are powerful; some are
powerless, and so on.
— theater glasses better than hearing ears
Are theater “captioned” glasses better than
hearing ears? It was said that these glasses
are so pre-programmed that if a stage actor
accidentally skips his lines, the glasses
would capture it all – something that hearing
ears couldn’t! That would mean deaf theatergoers
are ahead of the hearing.
— a frustrated deaf music lover
A deaf man said that he was not allowed to play the
violin as a child because of his deafness. This is
a puzzling comment. There have always been a number of
deaf people that love music and would play different
kinds of instruments. There are questions – did the
mainstreamed program block him from taking music
classes. Did his parents say no to his interest
in music? Did music school instructors refuse
to teach him music?
