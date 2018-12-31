2018/12/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 31, 2018

— deafness discovery in old days

Many older deaf people share tales of how their deafness

were discovered by hearing parents. Examples were

not hearing firecrackers, not hearing loud rock bands,

not hearing banging of the kitchen pots, etc. Hearing

screening tests has pretty much made discoveries

earlier and easier!

— federal marshals bully a deaf-blind airline traveler

A deaf-blind man, who was physically big, was seated in

the first class section in a Delta (again) airline.

After the plane took off, he tried to lower his seat

so he could relax on the trip. Two angry federal marshals,

seated behind him, pushed him back three times, refusing

to allow him to lower his seat. After the third time, he

protested with the flight hostess. As a result, the

marshals continued to harass him. The passenger filed

a lawsuit against the USA government and with the Delta

Airlines. So far, the courts have sided with the

deaf-blind passenger.

— a big honor for a past New Zealand deaf MP

Mojo Mathers, who is deaf, is a past member of New Zealand

Parliament. She was one of four people in her home

area to be named to the 2019 New Year’s Honors List.

This honor is reserved for individuals who have done

so much to help improve conditions in New Zealand.

