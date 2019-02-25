2019/02/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 25, 2019

— an organization we do not have

In Myanamar (Burma) there is an organization

called Deaf Chefs Organization. In USA we have

a good number of deaf chefs but there is no

organization serving them. Keep in mind

DeafDigest ran a story few days ago on the deaf

Weiss chefs in the Los Angeles/Southern California

area.

— an interpreter that fainted on stage

A sign language interpreter fainted on the stage.

It was a hot day, and heat was the cause of her

collapse. Yes, it caused panic among the deaf

people in the audience. It took place in

Zimbabwe. Fortunately, the interpreter

recovered with no ill effects.

— biggest workplace problem

What is the biggest problem facing the deaf

at a workplace? According to human resources

people, it is just one word:

isolation

