2019/02/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 25, 2019
— an organization we do not have
In Myanamar (Burma) there is an organization
called Deaf Chefs Organization. In USA we have
a good number of deaf chefs but there is no
organization serving them. Keep in mind
DeafDigest ran a story few days ago on the deaf
Weiss chefs in the Los Angeles/Southern California
area.
— an interpreter that fainted on stage
A sign language interpreter fainted on the stage.
It was a hot day, and heat was the cause of her
collapse. Yes, it caused panic among the deaf
people in the audience. It took place in
Zimbabwe. Fortunately, the interpreter
recovered with no ill effects.
— biggest workplace problem
What is the biggest problem facing the deaf
at a workplace? According to human resources
people, it is just one word:
isolation
