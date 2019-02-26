2019/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2019
— prison officers yelling at deaf inmates
One of the reasons why the federal judge in
Michigan said that the Michigan Department of
Corrections violated ADA regulations was
that prison officers were often yelling at
deaf inmates. Just yelling; no interpreters,
no gestures, no notetaking, etc.
— a famed Deaf Education program suspended
For years Western Maryland College (now McDaniel
College) trained many graduate students to
become teachers of the deaf. No more. This
program has been suspended. Many people are
not too happy about it. Keep in mind
that this program has been in decline in
past years because of competing on-line
programs and decreasing interest among
young people in becoming teachers.
— radio captions explained
A posting today explained what radio captions
is all about. A demonstration will be given
at a big event in Las Vegas soon. Anyway,
these radio captions show up in a browser
or an app site, telling us what the
radio is saying. Is it something that will
be popular in the deaf community because
we like to watch captions on the screen.
We are not used to reading captions all
by itself.
