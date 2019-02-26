2019/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2019

— prison officers yelling at deaf inmates

One of the reasons why the federal judge in

Michigan said that the Michigan Department of

Corrections violated ADA regulations was

that prison officers were often yelling at

deaf inmates. Just yelling; no interpreters,

no gestures, no notetaking, etc.

— a famed Deaf Education program suspended

For years Western Maryland College (now McDaniel

College) trained many graduate students to

become teachers of the deaf. No more. This

program has been suspended. Many people are

not too happy about it. Keep in mind

that this program has been in decline in

past years because of competing on-line

programs and decreasing interest among

young people in becoming teachers.

— radio captions explained

A posting today explained what radio captions

is all about. A demonstration will be given

at a big event in Las Vegas soon. Anyway,

these radio captions show up in a browser

or an app site, telling us what the

radio is saying. Is it something that will

be popular in the deaf community because

we like to watch captions on the screen.

We are not used to reading captions all

by itself.

