2019/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2019
— saluting an Educator of the Deaf that departed us
Larry Hawkins has departed us. He served as the
superintendent of the Oklahoma School for the Deaf,
and before that, served the deaf community for so
many years in different capacities.
— an interesting newspaper headline
Today, a newspaper headline said:
Non-hearing Lee student pursues deaf ministry
What is the difference between non-hearing
and deaf? No difference but to mention both
phrases in the same headline is something
unusual and interesting.
— 24 important signs for first responders
24 different signs were identified as very
important for first responders to ask the
deaf during emergency situations. An
example is – where is your pain? There are
two concerns – that not every deaf person
knows signs and also not every first responders
would remember these 24 signs if they’ve never
used it previously.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/24/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/