2019/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2019

— saluting an Educator of the Deaf that departed us

Larry Hawkins has departed us. He served as the

superintendent of the Oklahoma School for the Deaf,

and before that, served the deaf community for so

many years in different capacities.

— an interesting newspaper headline

Today, a newspaper headline said:

Non-hearing Lee student pursues deaf ministry

What is the difference between non-hearing

and deaf? No difference but to mention both

phrases in the same headline is something

unusual and interesting.

— 24 important signs for first responders

24 different signs were identified as very

important for first responders to ask the

deaf during emergency situations. An

example is – where is your pain? There are

two concerns – that not every deaf person

knows signs and also not every first responders

would remember these 24 signs if they’ve never

used it previously.

