2019/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2019
— a powerful comment by an advocate
An advocate said that ADA itself is powerful, but
it does not help deaf people in social situations
(without interpreters) with hearing people. Examples
are private hearing/deaf parties; hearing/deaf
gatherings at restaurants; hearing/deaf family
dinner table, etc.
— basketball referee orders interpreter to get out
In a recent basketball game in Indiana, a hearing team
has a deaf player. The interpreter was always with
the deaf player – during practices and games.
But in one recent game, the referee told the
interpreter to get out and cannot interpret
at all. The Indiana High School Athletic Association
isn’t too happy about it and said it will
investigate the situation.
— police offers deaf 6 different choices
The police department in a small New Jersey
town has a card that would show deaf drivers
their choice of six different options –
Interpreter or texting or writing or
lip reading or no-lipreading or assistive
listening device – all during traffic stops.
Six different choices, yes, but the seventh
choice is overlooked – Certified Deaf Interpreter.
