2019/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2019

— a powerful comment by an advocate

An advocate said that ADA itself is powerful, but

it does not help deaf people in social situations

(without interpreters) with hearing people. Examples

are private hearing/deaf parties; hearing/deaf

gatherings at restaurants; hearing/deaf family

dinner table, etc.

— basketball referee orders interpreter to get out

In a recent basketball game in Indiana, a hearing team

has a deaf player. The interpreter was always with

the deaf player – during practices and games.

But in one recent game, the referee told the

interpreter to get out and cannot interpret

at all. The Indiana High School Athletic Association

isn’t too happy about it and said it will

investigate the situation.

— police offers deaf 6 different choices

The police department in a small New Jersey

town has a card that would show deaf drivers

their choice of six different options –

Interpreter or texting or writing or

lip reading or no-lipreading or assistive

listening device – all during traffic stops.

Six different choices, yes, but the seventh

choice is overlooked – Certified Deaf Interpreter.

