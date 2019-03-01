2019/03/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 1, 2019
— bad recordkeeping in Martha’s Vineyard
Much have been said about generations of
people born deaf on Martha’s Vineyard and
that many villagers knew sign language
to communicate with the deaf as well as
with each other. It was learned that many
older natives could not remember which of
their ancestors were deaf and which were
hearing!
— two year program or four year program
Which interpreting program is better? Two
year (associate degree) or four year
(bachelor’s)? A coda’s parent said two year
is much cheaper than a four year program.
An administrator said two years may not be
enough for interpreting students to become
more fluent with their signs (expressive
and receptive).
— a serious problem with the deaf in prison
A most serious problem the deaf prisoners
face (asides from these ADA and discrimination
issues) is social isolation. Hearing prisoners
mingle with each other socially; not always
that so easy with the deaf.
