— bad recordkeeping in Martha’s Vineyard

Much have been said about generations of

people born deaf on Martha’s Vineyard and

that many villagers knew sign language

to communicate with the deaf as well as

with each other. It was learned that many

older natives could not remember which of

their ancestors were deaf and which were

hearing!

— two year program or four year program

Which interpreting program is better? Two

year (associate degree) or four year

(bachelor’s)? A coda’s parent said two year

is much cheaper than a four year program.

An administrator said two years may not be

enough for interpreting students to become

more fluent with their signs (expressive

and receptive).

— a serious problem with the deaf in prison

A most serious problem the deaf prisoners

face (asides from these ADA and discrimination

issues) is social isolation. Hearing prisoners

mingle with each other socially; not always

that so easy with the deaf.

