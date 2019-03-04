2019/03/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 4, 2019

— agencies say they don’t discriminate, but they do

No government agency would admit they discriminate

even when they do. A deaf person resigned from his

job with a government agency. The agency director

jumped high with joy. Reason – saving the agency

money in interpreting costs. Discrimination?

Yes.

— always scary

A deaf man was seated in a railroad seat.

A hearing person stood up and shouted abusive

comments, unaware that the person in front of him

was deaf. By luck, the deaf person turned around

and saw him ready to get into a fight. The

deaf person easily overwhelmed the abusive

person. Police came and the abusive person

was arrested. Scary? Yes, as it could happen

to any of us. In other words, try to always

watch your back.

— discrimination lawsuits said to be useless

Discrimination lawsuits useless? Deaf people win,

but does it change things. No, discrimination

continues. This is what an advocate said.

