2019/03/05

— trained by the best, but no job offers

There was a story of a deaf person wanting

to become a chef. The deaf agency sent him

to several top restaurants in the city

to be trained each day by these hearing

chefs. The story said these chefs worked

hard to teach the deaf chef these kitchen

tricks of the trade. Job offers – none

so far! Why? Are these chefs saying

“let other restaurants hire him, not me?”

These restaurants are in Karachi, Pakistan.

— deaf person is now top boss of a professional basketball team

Tamika Catchings, who is deaf but functions as a hearing

person, was promoted to a new position – as the vice president

of basketball operations of the Indiana Fever professional

women’s basketball team (WNBA). She retired few years ago

after a successful playing career with the same team.

Not sure exactly what her duties are but DeafDigest

feels she runs the show – has the final say on all

baskeball decisions (hiring, firing, drafting, signing

contracts, trading, etc). She probably does not know or

uses ASL.

— a failed Deaf Caucus

A story five years ago caught DeafDigest editor’s

attention. Past Congressman Kevin Yoder wanted to

form a Deaf Caucus on the Hill. His efforts did not

succeed. Possibly it is because he was not

re-elected from his district in Kansas.

