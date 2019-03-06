2019/03/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 6, 2019
— explaining how it is to be deaf in hearing world
Jovita, 14-year old British deaf girl (last name not known),
is one of the finalists in the BC Young Reporter Competition.
Her story, as a deaf girl from a deaf family, dealing with
the hearing in the real world, beat out 1,500 competing
entries!
— not yet Halloween, but a horror movie
A new horror movie coming up is – Soul To Keep.
It features a deaf actress – Sandra Mae Frank,
who previously acted on stage in Broadway.
More details are coming up soon about that film.
— non-deaf person helping the deaf
Ask any older deaf person who was John Skakandy,
and the chances are that no one has heard of
him. The DeafDigest editor served TDI, Inc
as the CEO during the early eighties and made
many contacts among hearing people in the
computer, captions and TTY fields. Skakandy
just passed away, and the obit said he helped
set up a computer-based TTY system during the
early eighties. Obviously no one in the
Deaf Community also heard of him.
