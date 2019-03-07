2019/03/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 7, 2019

— a fired deaf woman loses ADA discrimination case

A deaf woman, who was fired from her job, hired a

private attorney to file a job discrimination law

suit. She lost the case, and appealed and lost again.

The deaf attorney who followed the case, but not

involved with it, said the court was correct,

saying the ADA requires only reasonable accommodations,

and not the person’s preferred accommodation. Also,

she had to clearly explain why she couldn’t do the

job without an interpreter around and not to

rely on the hearing employees to do the job

for her!

— the deaf and the chess

Do we have deaf chess players that became

grandmasters? Yes, a few. Do we have high level

deaf chess competitions? Yes. Is there a national

chess organiation for the deaf? Yes – there is a

American Chess Association of the Deaf, and it

has a facebook page. Anyway, this organization

is looking for few good deaf chess players

that want to participate in chess at the

2019 Winter Deaflympics in Chiavenna, Italy.

If interested or just want more information,

go to their facebook page and ask to contact

David Broadwater, the president. Lastly,

deaf chess is a serious event elsewhere in

the world, not necessarily that so in USA!

— Norway is scared of Deaf Blood

Norway is one of the world’s most advanced

nations with high standard of living,

and personal wealth. Yet, Norway does not

want to accept blood from deaf donors!

Deaf Blood different from Hearing Blood?

Of course not, but hospitals in Norway

feel interpreters, as the third party,

makes the hospital administrators

uncomfortable. The Norwegian Deaf Association,

not too happy about it, is fighting

the hospitals.

