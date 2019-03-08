2019/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2019
— governor calling the deaf “deaf and dumb”
DeafDigest learned that a couple of months ago
the governor of West Virginia labelled the
deaf as “deaf and dumb” with reference to
West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
And that the deaf people in West Virginia
weren’t too happy about it. It is not known
if the governor apologized.
— unexpected problem with employer that hires the deaf
There is a big problem with an employer that hires the
deaf. He can only hire just a few deaf applicants, but
is overwhelmed with too, too many deaf applicants.
They get angry when they apply and don’t get the job
and accuse the employer of discriminating against the deaf!
— duties of an audiologist
What does an audiologist do? He diagnoses hearing
issues and problems and tries to fix them. Well,
a newspaper story said:
a doctor that develops hearing aid technology
Hearing aid technology as in developing better
hearing aids!
DeafDigest does not know what to make of these
two completely different job descriptions for
the same job – audiologist.
