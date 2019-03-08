2019/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2019

— governor calling the deaf “deaf and dumb”

DeafDigest learned that a couple of months ago

the governor of West Virginia labelled the

deaf as “deaf and dumb” with reference to

West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

And that the deaf people in West Virginia

weren’t too happy about it. It is not known

if the governor apologized.

— unexpected problem with employer that hires the deaf

There is a big problem with an employer that hires the

deaf. He can only hire just a few deaf applicants, but

is overwhelmed with too, too many deaf applicants.

They get angry when they apply and don’t get the job

and accuse the employer of discriminating against the deaf!

— duties of an audiologist

What does an audiologist do? He diagnoses hearing

issues and problems and tries to fix them. Well,

a newspaper story said:

a doctor that develops hearing aid technology

Hearing aid technology as in developing better

hearing aids!

DeafDigest does not know what to make of these

two completely different job descriptions for

the same job – audiologist.

