2019/03/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 11, 2019

— the boss of a professional basketball team is deaf

Tamika Catchings, who is deaf, but functions as a hearing

person, was promoted to her new position as the Vice

President of Indiana Fever, a women’s pro basketball team in

WNBA. She is charge of all basketball operations.

Her goal is to become the General Manager of a team in

the NBA. Never say impossible.

— interpreter following deaf chef in kitchen!

A newspaper story said that a deaf chef in a kitchen

is always followed by an interpreter! A newspaper

story said that a deaf chef Saima Shafaatulla,

has an interpreter always with her in the kitchen

of the Grand Central Hotel, Glascow, Scotland.

Hard to believe. An interpreter at kitchen staff

meetings, yes, but during hectic kitchen moments

where everyone is yelling and there are always

kitchen mistakes.

— major travel agency makes deaf needs a priority

A travel agency has required all of its coffee cafes

to make everything deaf-accessible. This means

pad and pen always available for deaf travelers.

Also computerized table touch pads for them.

It is So-Coffee, operated by the agency

based in Poland! Why not American agencies?

We have ADA.

