2019/03/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 11, 2019
— the boss of a professional basketball team is deaf
Tamika Catchings, who is deaf, but functions as a hearing
person, was promoted to her new position as the Vice
President of Indiana Fever, a women’s pro basketball team in
WNBA. She is charge of all basketball operations.
Her goal is to become the General Manager of a team in
the NBA. Never say impossible.
— interpreter following deaf chef in kitchen!
A newspaper story said that a deaf chef in a kitchen
is always followed by an interpreter! A newspaper
story said that a deaf chef Saima Shafaatulla,
has an interpreter always with her in the kitchen
of the Grand Central Hotel, Glascow, Scotland.
Hard to believe. An interpreter at kitchen staff
meetings, yes, but during hectic kitchen moments
where everyone is yelling and there are always
kitchen mistakes.
— major travel agency makes deaf needs a priority
A travel agency has required all of its coffee cafes
to make everything deaf-accessible. This means
pad and pen always available for deaf travelers.
Also computerized table touch pads for them.
It is So-Coffee, operated by the agency
based in Poland! Why not American agencies?
We have ADA.
