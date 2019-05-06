2019/05/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 6, 2019
— a reason to go to Gallaudet or NTID
One reason why a graduate, according to a
newspaper story, did not go to a hearing
college. That graduate said she did not
want to spend four years communicating
with a third party through an interpreter!
That person is correct.
— some states unfair to interpreters
If interpreters want to be licensed in Illinois,
they must pay a $900 fee, take more than
four years of college and pass two exams.
What about other states? It was said that
nearly 30 states do not require licensing
of interpreters. Unfair? Well, 50 states
means 50 different sets of state interpreting laws!
— Makaton vs ASL
Makaton was invented by the Royal Association for Deaf
(UK) in 1970’s but has been used to help
hearing people that have no speaking skills. It is
more of a Gesture Sign Language, a gesture is used
to express a word. It is used in several countries.
Perhaps if hearing people and non-signing deaf in
USA learned Makaton they could communicate much
easily with the signing deaf!
