2019/05/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 6, 2019

— a reason to go to Gallaudet or NTID

One reason why a graduate, according to a

newspaper story, did not go to a hearing

college. That graduate said she did not

want to spend four years communicating

with a third party through an interpreter!

That person is correct.

— some states unfair to interpreters

If interpreters want to be licensed in Illinois,

they must pay a $900 fee, take more than

four years of college and pass two exams.

What about other states? It was said that

nearly 30 states do not require licensing

of interpreters. Unfair? Well, 50 states

means 50 different sets of state interpreting laws!

— Makaton vs ASL

Makaton was invented by the Royal Association for Deaf

(UK) in 1970’s but has been used to help

hearing people that have no speaking skills. It is

more of a Gesture Sign Language, a gesture is used

to express a word. It is used in several countries.

Perhaps if hearing people and non-signing deaf in

USA learned Makaton they could communicate much

easily with the signing deaf!

