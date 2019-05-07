2019/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2019
— the deaf chef and the hostile restaurant kitchen environment
Two hearing chefs sat down for an interview. They said that
hostile kitchen environment is common in restaurants, saying
every chef is for themselves (promotions, better opportunities,
etc). We have a number of deaf chefs; hostile kitchen
environment holding them back? It may be possible.
— a disturbing survey
A survey was taken of hearing people in one location.
It said that just over 50 percent of them do not
feel comfortable communicating with the deaf.
And that about 20 percent of them get nervous
when they need to communicate with the deaf.
Deafphobia, sadly, is what they have.
— a challenge for deaf campaigners for public office
From time to time there are deaf candidates for election
to public offices. Most don’t win but some do. Their
biggest challenge is to stay away from Deaf Issues because
these turn off hearing voters. Instead they must focus
on issues these voters are concerned about – jobs, health
and social services, traffic issues, lower taxes – and
even street potholes!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/05/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/