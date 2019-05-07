2019/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2019

— the deaf chef and the hostile restaurant kitchen environment

Two hearing chefs sat down for an interview. They said that

hostile kitchen environment is common in restaurants, saying

every chef is for themselves (promotions, better opportunities,

etc). We have a number of deaf chefs; hostile kitchen

environment holding them back? It may be possible.

— a disturbing survey

A survey was taken of hearing people in one location.

It said that just over 50 percent of them do not

feel comfortable communicating with the deaf.

And that about 20 percent of them get nervous

when they need to communicate with the deaf.

Deafphobia, sadly, is what they have.

— a challenge for deaf campaigners for public office

From time to time there are deaf candidates for election

to public offices. Most don’t win but some do. Their

biggest challenge is to stay away from Deaf Issues because

these turn off hearing voters. Instead they must focus

on issues these voters are concerned about – jobs, health

and social services, traffic issues, lower taxes – and

even street potholes!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/05/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/