2019/05/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 8, 2019

— new ideas for deaf sending emergency 911 texts

A group of deaf people told the director of

the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch

(South Carolina) that they would be comfortable

sending a picture of an accident and the location

of the accident instead of having to key in these

words. The director said it was a great

idea and is hoping the photo-sending could be

part of the next 911-text generation.

— not setting up funds for interpreters in budgets

Many deaf people are members of the Home Owners’

Associations (HOA). Board of directors of HOA’s

are responsble for setting up budgets to

fund operations and activities. How many of

these HOA’s (with deaf owners) would set up

funds in the budgets for interpreters?

Probably very few, or possibly none! And

when deaf people demand interpreters, there

is no money in the budget. This has led to

some cases of bitternesses between the

deaf and the HOA boards.

— free lance deaf fashion designer

Fashion design is a competitive, cut-throat business.

Not easy to find a full time job in this field, but

for Farah Nadhirah Kordy, a deaf Pakistan woman,

she found a different way towards success. She

became a free lancer, traveling to different

nations – Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey,

Singapore, Indonesia, Belgium, Thailand and India

and was able to get these free lance designing

jobs. While these jobs were not full time, she

was able to earn income from these assignments.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/05/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/