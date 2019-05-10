2019/05/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 10, 2019

— deaf actor in a mysterious Netflix film plot

Sean Berdy, the deaf actor of the “Switched at Birth”

fame, has been cast as Sam in the Netflix movie

“The Society.” The plot of this film is

mysterious – almost same as “The Twilight

Zone” of the fifties and sixties.

— deaf paramedic’s fascinating career

Richard Webb-Stevens is deaf and is a full-time

paramedic with these fascinating backgrounds.

He first served with the Ambulance Service

before moving on to the Air Ambulance.

He is currently with the Motorcycle Response

Unit. We have frustrated deaf people in

USA wanting to become paramedics but have

been discriminated because of their deafness.

Well, Richard Webb-Stevens is from

London (Great Britain) and gets these jobs!

— Seattle bar owner is anti-captions

DeafDigest mentioned that Seattle became the

3rd American city to require captions to be

turned on at all times. Matt Miera owns

Marco Polo Bar and Grill in Seattle; he is

afraid the “forced” captions would drive

his patrons out of his bar. Well, his bar

advertises “best fried chicken in Seattle.”

People who drink beer would love these best

fried chickens, and for that reason, stay

at the bar!

