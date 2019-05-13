2019/05/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 13, 2019

— deaf-owned business or hearing-owned business

A deaf businessman made this comment that hearing

customers would pick a hearing-owned business

over the deaf-owned business. Correct? Not

always that so. Roberto Wirth, who is deaf,

owns Hotel Hassler (Rome, Italy) considered to

be one of world’s best hotels. The late Al Van

Nevel was a career executive in the insurance industry,

selling many policies because he knew more about

how insurance works as compared to his competitors.

A deaf man, doing home repairs, had his hearing

sons handle all of his customers’ phone calls.

— a twist, bad one, with a museum interpreted tour

The New Museum (New York City) made this announcement

that one of their tours will be ASL-interpreted.

The first twist is that first priority in joining the

tour are deaf museum-goers. The bad twist is that

ASL students cannot join the tour. A bad twist?

Yes, but the museum excuse is limited capacity.

What if the ASL student is deaf and is desperate

to learn ASL? He just stays home.

— Coda’s unusual challenge

Kamila Carter, a 13-year old girl, is an

unusual Coda. Her mother is a deaf Mexican.

Her father is a deaf American. Her

grandmother, hearing, speaks English.

To communicate with all three of them,

she had to use Mexican Sign Language,

ASL and spoken English. And her goal is

to help the deaf in China, which led her

to learn a 4th language – Mandarin.

She just gave a speech at the annual

National Chinese Language Conference,

detailing her communication experiences

with her parents.

