2019/05/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 14, 2019

— important deaf person at a world-wide financial newspaper

Ben Fletcher, who is deaf, is an engineer with the Financial

Times, a financial newspaper published in London, which is

read all over the world by financial people, business people

and economists. It competes with the Wall Street Journal.

Anyway, Ben, who is also deaf-blind, helps design printing

machinery which makes smoother the publication of these

newspapers. He must make sure the machinery does not mess up

and delay the newspaper distributions on a daily basis.

This is the reason why he is important.

— world’s largest sign language class

Utah State University is trying to get into the

Guinness World Record for the biggest sign language

class ever. A joke? Well, the goal of the sign

language teachers is to enroll 1,500 people to

attend a class at a public arena so that the

university can brag about it. Very difficult

to learn sign language if there are 1,500

students around, screaming and making noises.

The smaller the sign language class, the better

it is for hearing students to learn these

signs.

— Deaf Economy

Is there such a thing as Deaf Economy? A recent

newspaper story said that the establishment of a

new deaf-owned business is going to help Deaf

Economy. Not exactly sure what the newspaper

is saying! Deaf Economy means one thing – that

all deaf people would buy products, services and goods

from these deaf owned business. Is it Deaf

Economy if a deaf person drives across the

city just to buy one thing from a deaf-owned

business? Don’t know – but economists love

to disagree over everything related to

economics!

