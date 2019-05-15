2019/05/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 15, 2019

— deaf devices at 2020 Tokyo hearing Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo hearing Olympics expect some deaf

Japanese people to serve as volunteers, as well as

deaf fans from all over the world. To accommodate

these deaf people, tablet devices would be

provided, allowing them to communicate with the

hearing both ways.

— more on Australia being anti-deaf

A columnist for an Australian newspaper admitted

that this country has a racist point of view,

especially towards the deaf and the disabled.

He made this comment:

We see people with disabilities as having no value,

only a cost

He also said that a big reason is the law – Immigration

Restriction Act of 1901. Deaf people born in

Australia are safe; just that deaf immigrants

and deaf tourists are not welcome. Very sad

that racism exists in one of the world’s

wealthiest nations.

— good news for deaf riders of Uber cars

Uber today made the announcement that a Quiet

Mode will be installed in Uber cars. This is for

riders that don’t want to talk to the drivers.

When Uber drivers start to talk to the deaf,

it makes things uncomfortable. No more!

