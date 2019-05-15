2019/05/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 15, 2019
— deaf devices at 2020 Tokyo hearing Olympics
The 2020 Tokyo hearing Olympics expect some deaf
Japanese people to serve as volunteers, as well as
deaf fans from all over the world. To accommodate
these deaf people, tablet devices would be
provided, allowing them to communicate with the
hearing both ways.
— more on Australia being anti-deaf
A columnist for an Australian newspaper admitted
that this country has a racist point of view,
especially towards the deaf and the disabled.
He made this comment:
We see people with disabilities as having no value,
only a cost
He also said that a big reason is the law – Immigration
Restriction Act of 1901. Deaf people born in
Australia are safe; just that deaf immigrants
and deaf tourists are not welcome. Very sad
that racism exists in one of the world’s
wealthiest nations.
— good news for deaf riders of Uber cars
Uber today made the announcement that a Quiet
Mode will be installed in Uber cars. This is for
riders that don’t want to talk to the drivers.
When Uber drivers start to talk to the deaf,
it makes things uncomfortable. No more!
