2019/05/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 17, 2019

— Never say “so, you’re deaf”

A warning for interviewers. Never say

“so, you’re deaf” with a deaf applicant.

It cost his company money when the deaf

applicant filed a lawsuit on basis of

discrimination! That deaf applicant,

by the way, had years of experience in the

job he was applying for.

— A deaf “fireman” on TV sitcom

A deaf “fireman” appeared on the Station 19

sitcom on TV. It was Nyle DiMarco. The

reviews said the TV audience was pretty

much hooked into the program.

— A deaf service agency in trouble

Deaf Service agency in Tennessee is in trouble.

An audit said:

stolen money, forged checks and fake

financial documents

The agency said it is not what is happening!

Do stay tuned as truth will sort things out.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/12/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/