2019/05/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 17, 2019
— Never say “so, you’re deaf”
A warning for interviewers. Never say
“so, you’re deaf” with a deaf applicant.
It cost his company money when the deaf
applicant filed a lawsuit on basis of
discrimination! That deaf applicant,
by the way, had years of experience in the
job he was applying for.
— A deaf “fireman” on TV sitcom
A deaf “fireman” appeared on the Station 19
sitcom on TV. It was Nyle DiMarco. The
reviews said the TV audience was pretty
much hooked into the program.
— A deaf service agency in trouble
Deaf Service agency in Tennessee is in trouble.
An audit said:
stolen money, forged checks and fake
financial documents
The agency said it is not what is happening!
Do stay tuned as truth will sort things out.
