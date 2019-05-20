2019/05/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 20, 2019

— a dead profession that employed many deaf people

There was a story of a dead profession that employed

many deaf people – the newspaper press. Years ago

everyone read the newspapers (no texts, no emails,

no social media, no nothing). Anyway it said some

of these hearing pressmen knew some sign language

in order to communicate with the deaf pressmen.

No more!

— a Dummy Hoy tale

Dummy Hoy had a long major league career including

several seasons with the old Washington (DC) team.

In the 1888 and 1889 seasons with the Washington

team, one of his teammates was Hank O’Day. Hank

was a Coda, and knew sign language. Baseball

historians have assumed that Dummy and Hank were

“best friends” with the team in these two seasons!

— great attitude vs anti-discrimination laws

Many hearing people are afraid of the deaf.

As a result, deaf people face discrimination

every day. Mark Medoff wrote the play

“Children of a Lesser God,” even though he

knew nothing about the deaf and of deafness

at that time! The first deaf person he met

was deaf actress Phyllis Frelich. Within

20 minutes of the introduction, he

decided to write a play about the deaf.

If we had many million Mark Medoffs,

there would be no discrimination and

the ADA laws would have been unnecessary!

Unfortunately this is not realistic and

as a result we have these ADA laws.

