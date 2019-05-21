2019/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2019

— Russia’s top deaf thief continues with detention

Valery Rukhledev, the past president of the Deaflympics

governing body as well as the past president of the

All-Russian Society of the Deaf, was sentenced to

house arrest last year for stealing nearly one

million dollars. Because he has not followed

the conditions of his house arrest, the Moscow

City Court has ordered that his detention be

continued.

— the robot cop and the deaf driver

A new robot is being built to function as a

robo-cop. When there is a traffic stop, the

robo-cop will approach the driver and go

from there. Operating the robo-cop is the

real cop, sitting in the police car.

Hopefully this would stop the senseless

shootings that take place during traffic

stops. A big concern is the deaf driver.

What would the robo-cop do with the

stopped deaf driver? We shall wait and

see.

— a deaf man was in combat during World War I

From time to time there are efforts in USA to

have the Department of Defense to allow the

deaf to serve in the military forces. Howard

Lloyd, a young deaf man, fought in World

War I and was involved in combat – sneaking

behind the enemy lines. He signed up for the

military in Canada and was turned down.

He somehow was able to enroll – details

are murky but it seems that the Canadian

military left did not know what the

military right was doing – and so, fell

through the cracks! His combat work

took place in France. He was wounded

once but suffered no ill effects and lived

a long life in Canada.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/19/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/