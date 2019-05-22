2019/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2019

— things with deaf students at hearing colleges

A deaf student at a hearing college said these

things are – having two interpreters, having two

captioners, using video relay services all the time,

teaching ASL with hearing classmates yet these

hearing classmates being too busy with their own

studies to help out communicate in ASL, no-shows

or absences among interpreters and captioners,

professors’ negative attitudes, arguments and

disagreements with administrators on exactly

what ADA is supposed to do, and so on.

— typewriter invented to help the deaf

True or false that Alexander Graham Bell invented

the telephone in hopes of helping the deaf to hear?

Well, there is another tale – that a typewriter

was invented in 1867 by Rasmus Malling-Hansen

in hopes of helping the deaf to speak better by

using their fingers on the keyboard! True or false?

Now – put together the telephone and the typewriter

and there was a 1964 TTY invention by Robert

Weitbrecht! This one is VERY true.

— vague ADA rules and guidelines

An attorney, specializing in Disability Law, has accused

the Federal government and the Department of Justice of

not giving out clear guidelines on ADA regulations. He

also said that this is the reason for the glut of ADA

lawsuits choking the American court system!

