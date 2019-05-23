2019/05/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 23, 2019

— Volkswagen trying to be deaf-friendly

A deaf advisory group was asked by Volkswagen

in a recent meeting in Washington, DC on how

to make their cars deaf-friendly. Hope

the Volkswagen people have listened to the

deaf instead of tuning out the advice.

— comment by a hearing actor

A hearing actor made this coment in a

newspaper interview. He said:

I enjoy playing deaf in the play. It is

a fun character for me.

We always hate it when hearing actors

play deaf roles, and this comment

only makes us hate it more.

— deaf sports funding; Canada yes, USA no

The Amateur Sports Act of 1978 was supposed

to help the USA Deaflympics group with funding.

For a short time, there was funding but no

more. Well, the Canadian government will be

contributing almost $800,000 to help fund

Deaf Canadians’ participation in Deaflympics.

Zero funding from USA. A big shame!

