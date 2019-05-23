2019/05/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 23, 2019
— Volkswagen trying to be deaf-friendly
A deaf advisory group was asked by Volkswagen
in a recent meeting in Washington, DC on how
to make their cars deaf-friendly. Hope
the Volkswagen people have listened to the
deaf instead of tuning out the advice.
— comment by a hearing actor
A hearing actor made this coment in a
newspaper interview. He said:
I enjoy playing deaf in the play. It is
a fun character for me.
We always hate it when hearing actors
play deaf roles, and this comment
only makes us hate it more.
— deaf sports funding; Canada yes, USA no
The Amateur Sports Act of 1978 was supposed
to help the USA Deaflympics group with funding.
For a short time, there was funding but no
more. Well, the Canadian government will be
contributing almost $800,000 to help fund
Deaf Canadians’ participation in Deaflympics.
Zero funding from USA. A big shame!
