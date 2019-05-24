2019/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2019

— typical day of ASL interpreter

What is the typical day of ASL interpeter?

There is no such a thing as a typical

day is what the interpreter said! Some days

it starts early and continues until late

at night – moving around different locations.

Some days the interpreter stays with just

one deaf person. Some days, no interpreting

assignments – so just stays home to catch up

with invoicing paperwork.

— biggest complaint about TV captions

Students at a deaf school had one complaint

about TV captions. They said captions stay on

the screen for only a few seconds during news

programs. These quickly changing captions

prevent these students from reading the

lines in full.

— new Ohio pilot program helps the deaf

At Ohio School for the Deaf, a pilot program

is going on – with the asisstance of

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Deaf adults go online to get instruction

in basic courses. Responses from deaf adult

students have been positive.

