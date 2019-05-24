2019/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2019
— typical day of ASL interpreter
What is the typical day of ASL interpeter?
There is no such a thing as a typical
day is what the interpreter said! Some days
it starts early and continues until late
at night – moving around different locations.
Some days the interpreter stays with just
one deaf person. Some days, no interpreting
assignments – so just stays home to catch up
with invoicing paperwork.
— biggest complaint about TV captions
Students at a deaf school had one complaint
about TV captions. They said captions stay on
the screen for only a few seconds during news
programs. These quickly changing captions
prevent these students from reading the
lines in full.
— new Ohio pilot program helps the deaf
At Ohio School for the Deaf, a pilot program
is going on – with the asisstance of
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Deaf adults go online to get instruction
in basic courses. Responses from deaf adult
students have been positive.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/19/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/