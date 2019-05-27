2019/05/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 27, 2019

— first drive-in movie theater with open captions

Just a holiday trivia. Which drive-in movie theater

was the first in USA to show open captions on a

regular basis (not on a limited basis)? It was the

Midway Drive-In Theatre in Minetto, NY. It is

a small town of just 2,000 people located in

upper Central New York state.

— deaf employer hires the deaf and the disabled

Justin Patt, deaf owner of Bakoboy Enterprises

in Bakersfield, CA, was interviewed on a local

TV news. His company does construction and

landscaping and his employees are all deaf

or disabled. He has been in business for almost

ten years. Over the years we have had a few

deaf contractors and landscapers that hire

the deaf.

— deaf man’s only reason for a hearing aid

A deaf man who has a motorcycle only wears

his hearing aid for one reason – to hear

the honking horns of drivers behind him on

city streets! When not riding the motorcycle

he immediately takes off his hearing aid.

