2019/05/28

— deaf man trapped in Missouri tornado

A tornado went off in Jefferson City, Missouri

last week. A deaf man, who lived alone, had no

warning that the tornado was hitting his town,

especially his apartment. There were no

electronic storm warning flashers telling him

what was going on. Already a Gofundme page

has been set up to raise funds to purchase

emergency flashers for his apartment.

— EMT communications

We have some deaf people that wanted to serve

as EMT but were turned away because of

their deafness. One deaf EMT person said

that communications with the hearing EMT

people is nonverbal – meaning gestures,

little ASL, body language movements and

shoulder taps. That simple? Yes!

— the senior bank manager with a major bank

Sanjeev Arora, who is deaf, is a senior

bank manager with the Bank of India.

This is amazing inasmuch as many hearing

people in India habitually describe every deaf

person as deaf-mutes. A breakthrough one at time.

