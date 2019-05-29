2019/05/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 29, 2019
— never asking deaf how to make it deaf-friendly
A hearing man who uses the wheelchair, likes to
have a good time with his friends at a bar/
restaurant in Calgary. He was frustrated because
the bar was not wheelchair-friendly. Luckily
for him, the bar owner sat down with him and
asked him for advice and tips to make the
facility completely wheelchair friendly. The
owner made changes (he didn’t have to because
Canada does not follow our ADA regulations)
and the wheelchair person is happy. What about
the deaf? The chances are 99.9 percent that
the bar owner will NEVER ask the deaf patrons
how to make the facility deaf-friendly!
— how to alert deaf to storms
Outdoor warning sirens – not good for deaf
Listening to radio – deaf can’t hear
Special NOAA radio – not every deaf person has it
Looking at weather apps – what if deaf don’t have it
TV news – what if TV station does not show streaming captions
on-line news – what if deaf person does not use computer
What is the best way? No best way; whatever works for the
deaf will work for them! TV is best only if electricity is
not shut down and if the TV station shows captions!
