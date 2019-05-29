2019/05/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 29, 2019

— never asking deaf how to make it deaf-friendly

A hearing man who uses the wheelchair, likes to

have a good time with his friends at a bar/

restaurant in Calgary. He was frustrated because

the bar was not wheelchair-friendly. Luckily

for him, the bar owner sat down with him and

asked him for advice and tips to make the

facility completely wheelchair friendly. The

owner made changes (he didn’t have to because

Canada does not follow our ADA regulations)

and the wheelchair person is happy. What about

the deaf? The chances are 99.9 percent that

the bar owner will NEVER ask the deaf patrons

how to make the facility deaf-friendly!

— adding captions to the videos

A comment by a video operator who wanted

to add captions:

Captions are hard and expensive to add

manually. This is the reason why much

video contents lack captions. Trying to

add captions is a nightmare.

This comment is correct, unfortunately for

all of us! DeafDigest editor personally asked

several deaf video operators about adding

captions. They all said one word – difficult.

— how to alert deaf to storms

Outdoor warning sirens – not good for deaf

Listening to radio – deaf can’t hear

Special NOAA radio – not every deaf person has it

Looking at weather apps – what if deaf don’t have it

TV news – what if TV station does not show streaming captions

on-line news – what if deaf person does not use computer

What is the best way? No best way; whatever works for the

deaf will work for them! TV is best only if electricity is

not shut down and if the TV station shows captions!

