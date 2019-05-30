2019/05/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 30, 2019

— a big poster on the wall for an important reason

A Coda, who is an interpreter, was taking care of

his mother who was in the hospital. He noticed

that the doctors and the nurses were not paying

attention to the word “deaf” even though their

clipboards mentioned the mother’s deafness.

Instead of arguing with the hospital staff,

he posted a huge poster on the wall behind

his mother’s bed, which said one word –

deaf. It worked and the mother got the

quick medical attention she was entitled to.

— ACT being sued

ACT is the tests that high school students take

to see if they qualify for college. This organization

has been sued by several angry students – because

it disclosed their deafness on the computer forms.

They said it makes things harder for them to enroll

at colleges if the administrators knew of their

deafness!

— parts of “Summer of Rockets” has deaf themes

“Summer of Rockets” is a new TV mini-series that will

be shown on TV in Great Britain. It is about the Cold

War of the 1950’s where everyone were afraid there

would be World War III between Russia and the

rest of the world. There were three deafness

themes – early text pagers being invented, a

factory employed deaf workers and the Secret

Service thinking a bug was hidden in a

famous politician’s hearing aid.

