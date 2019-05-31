2019/05/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 31, 2019

— deaf culture day; no hearing culture day

Not sure if is a joke or a fact. When the Rochester

Red Wings minor league baseball team hosted a

Deaf Culture Day, a hearing person made this comment:

We had a deaf culture day. No one asked when’s hearing culture night

A joke or was the hearing person being sarcastic?

— big mystery with unlipreadable hearing people

Always a big mystery. A hearing person, whose lips

are unlipreadable, knows the deaf person cannot

read lips and depends on ASL and also depends

on an interpreter. Yet the hearing person would

“trap” the deaf person into a corner and go into

non-stop, one-way talking for as long as 10-15

minutes. Did the hearing person want to be

talking to a fake-smiling deaf person?

— series of bad captioning experiences

A deaf girl, age 16, is frustrated with

San Antonio (Texas) movie theaters.

Her bad experiences include:

broken captioning equipment

captioning equipment not fully charged

captioning equipment not fitted into cupholder

The final straw was when her hearing father

ran out of the theater to pick up a replacement

equipment. It worked for few minutes before

captions stopped.

The theater managers, apologetic, have given

her “useless” free tickets. The theater chain

said they constantly check all equipment.

Yet problems continue. What is so wrong with

open captions?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/26/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/