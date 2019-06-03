2019/06/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 3, 2019
— scammers may target ASL interpreters
If you are an interpreter and receive email that
offers $150,000, saying it was a state award,
do not respond. It is a scam. It is happening
to interpreters in Idaho. The Idaho Council
for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is now
warning interpreters not to fall for that
scam trap.
— ASL students in two high schools hate one thing
ASL is being taught at Odessa HS and Permian HS
in Texas. Who are the teachers? These students
are not taught by real face to face teachers
but by computer videos. This is what they
hate.
— Deaf agencies need to be careful with tax-except paperwork
There was a posting that a national deaf agency ran into
problems with the IRS regarding non-profit status. The
IRS is saying paperwork was not filed by deadline date.
The deaf agency said it was filed. And it goes back and
forth. Said a retired deaf administrator with years of
experience with such deaf agencies – it is a common issue,
not just with deaf agencies but also with hearing
agencies.
