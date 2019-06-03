2019/06/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 3, 2019

— scammers may target ASL interpreters

If you are an interpreter and receive email that

offers $150,000, saying it was a state award,

do not respond. It is a scam. It is happening

to interpreters in Idaho. The Idaho Council

for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is now

warning interpreters not to fall for that

scam trap.

— ASL students in two high schools hate one thing

ASL is being taught at Odessa HS and Permian HS

in Texas. Who are the teachers? These students

are not taught by real face to face teachers

but by computer videos. This is what they

hate.

— Deaf agencies need to be careful with tax-except paperwork

There was a posting that a national deaf agency ran into

problems with the IRS regarding non-profit status. The

IRS is saying paperwork was not filed by deadline date.

The deaf agency said it was filed. And it goes back and

forth. Said a retired deaf administrator with years of

experience with such deaf agencies – it is a common issue,

not just with deaf agencies but also with hearing

agencies.

