2019/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2019

— deaf-friendly every step of the way

A city council passed a new policy that is meant

to be deaf-friendly every single step of the

way with respect to new buildings under

construction. Architects, contractors,

and engineers are supposed to work together

with deaf consultants on what is deaf-friendly

and what is not deaf-friendly!

— ears useless for music

For one of the world’s most famous musicians, she

is deaf and her ears are useless (not even a hearing

aid or a CI would help). She feels the music through

her fingers, feet, legs, toes, etc. It is Evelyn

Glennie and for that reason, she never wears her

shoes while giving percussion performances.

Does it help? She has received probably more

world-wide honors than Taylor Swift!

— movie theater learns a lesson

A movie theater advertised open captions for a

great movie. A big group of deaf people showed up

only to see the movie only to be frustrated with

no captions. These deaf people used social

media, especially facebook to explain what

happened. After so many shared facebook posts,

the embarrassed movie theater then promised

to do something – and they did – increasing

the number of times per week open captions

would be shown for all future movies being shown.

It happened in a small town theater. Would

Big Movie Chains in big cities laugh it off

as if it was not their fault no captions

were shown?

