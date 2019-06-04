2019/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2019
— deaf-friendly every step of the way
A city council passed a new policy that is meant
to be deaf-friendly every single step of the
way with respect to new buildings under
construction. Architects, contractors,
and engineers are supposed to work together
with deaf consultants on what is deaf-friendly
and what is not deaf-friendly!
— ears useless for music
For one of the world’s most famous musicians, she
is deaf and her ears are useless (not even a hearing
aid or a CI would help). She feels the music through
her fingers, feet, legs, toes, etc. It is Evelyn
Glennie and for that reason, she never wears her
shoes while giving percussion performances.
Does it help? She has received probably more
world-wide honors than Taylor Swift!
— movie theater learns a lesson
A movie theater advertised open captions for a
great movie. A big group of deaf people showed up
only to see the movie only to be frustrated with
no captions. These deaf people used social
media, especially facebook to explain what
happened. After so many shared facebook posts,
the embarrassed movie theater then promised
to do something – and they did – increasing
the number of times per week open captions
would be shown for all future movies being shown.
It happened in a small town theater. Would
Big Movie Chains in big cities laugh it off
as if it was not their fault no captions
were shown?
