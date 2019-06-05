2019/06/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 5, 2019

— big reason Coda kids should not be parents’ interpreters

A deaf woman witnessed a terrible scene where a 15-year

old Coda girl was forced to interpret for her deaf father

who was in a hospital. There was no interpreter around

and the hospital “forced” the Coda girl to interpret.

The doctor said that father, because of his illness,

only had a short time to live. The Coda girl had an

emotional breakdown that required medical attention

for a week.

— Modern Language Association says ASL classes still popular

The Modern Language Association said that student enrollment

in different languages have decreased, or in other words,

less popular. It also said that ASL classes are as popular

as ever.

— an unusual voice radio show

Jon Smith, who is deaf with no real speaking skills,

will be hosting his own radio show as a special

guest. He is doing the show with an interpreter.

It is taking place in Great Britain. Well, deaf

people cannot listen to an interpreted radio

show – unless they have interpreters with them!

