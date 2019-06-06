2019/06/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 6, 2019

— more nervous

Who was more nervous during a job interview with

an interpreter? The deaf person applying for the

job or the employer interviewing him? They both

were equally nervous – but it ended up great as

the deaf person was hired and the employer was

happy with the good work by that deaf person!

— dead deaf community 20 years ago

Twenty years ago a deaf community was dead –

no deaf clubs, no deaf activities, no deaf

social services, few deaf people that could

use sign language, and pretty much isolated.

Things have improved nowadays – in Northern

Ireland!

— teaching self sign language

Could a hearing person, teaching self a sign

language, become an expert with it? DeafDigest

has doubts but Michelle Bolsonaro, who is not

deaf, has been using signs in church services

as well as interpreting political speeches.

Does she understand sign language nuances

and dialects? Does she understand responses

from the deaf?

Deaf jobs – latest update

