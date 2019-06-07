2019/06/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 7, 2019

— 1 1/2 hour drive for a dental appointment

A deaf patient told DeafDigest editor that

it is a hour and half drive from her home to

keep an appointment with her deaf dentist.

There are dentists near her home but they

are all hearing and non-signing. The deaf

dentist requires all staffers to have

signing skills. She said – I just love

going to the deaf dentist.

— praising, not hating the police

Many deaf people hate the police. But for

one deaf woman she praises the police.

Her car had tire trouble. She waved

at passing cars, asking for assistance.

None stopped to help her. Suddenly a

police car arrived. The police officer

came over and immediately used fluent ASL

to help her get the tire fixed. The

police officer is a Coda, hence her

skilled signing! It took place in

Oklahoma City.

— deaf person not allowed to become 911 Dispatcher

Robert Piscitello is deaf but functions as a hearing

person with help of his hearing aids. He teaches

music and was a telemarketer in a past job. He

wanted to become a 911 Dispatcher in Nassau

County (New York). The county refused to hire

him because of his deafness, even with two

hearing aids allowing him to function well.

A lawsuit is coming up. His attorney said

his accommodation is just minor – these two

hearing aids.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/02/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/