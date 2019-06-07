2019/06/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 7, 2019
— 1 1/2 hour drive for a dental appointment
A deaf patient told DeafDigest editor that
it is a hour and half drive from her home to
keep an appointment with her deaf dentist.
There are dentists near her home but they
are all hearing and non-signing. The deaf
dentist requires all staffers to have
signing skills. She said – I just love
going to the deaf dentist.
— praising, not hating the police
Many deaf people hate the police. But for
one deaf woman she praises the police.
Her car had tire trouble. She waved
at passing cars, asking for assistance.
None stopped to help her. Suddenly a
police car arrived. The police officer
came over and immediately used fluent ASL
to help her get the tire fixed. The
police officer is a Coda, hence her
skilled signing! It took place in
Oklahoma City.
— deaf person not allowed to become 911 Dispatcher
Robert Piscitello is deaf but functions as a hearing
person with help of his hearing aids. He teaches
music and was a telemarketer in a past job. He
wanted to become a 911 Dispatcher in Nassau
County (New York). The county refused to hire
him because of his deafness, even with two
hearing aids allowing him to function well.
A lawsuit is coming up. His attorney said
his accommodation is just minor – these two
hearing aids.
